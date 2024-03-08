Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 130,835 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Up 2.6 %

AGL stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.49. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

Get Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.