Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,430 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 148,235 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15.
About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
