Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LIN. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $465.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $324.11 and a 1-year high of $467.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.10 and its 200 day moving average is $401.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,507,867. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

