Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,948 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $41,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

