Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $35,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.