Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400,675 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Shopify worth $38,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,297,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Shopify by 10.1% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 109,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 837.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.