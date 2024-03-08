Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.57% of Oshkosh worth $35,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,458,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after acquiring an additional 212,661 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $114.08 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

