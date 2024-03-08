Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $42,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $132.67 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

