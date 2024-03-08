Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,841 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of Clean Harbors worth $36,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

NYSE CLH opened at $190.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average of $169.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

