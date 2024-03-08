Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,222 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Yum China worth $34,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.11 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

