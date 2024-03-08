Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $204.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.