Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,240 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,657,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,162,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,164,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 239,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.