Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $930.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 0.53. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 51,827 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

