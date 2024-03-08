Short Interest in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW) Increases By 5.3%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

American Oncology Network Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of American Oncology Network stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. American Oncology Network has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

