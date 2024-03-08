Short Interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Increases By 5.4%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $262.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.76 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.60.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

