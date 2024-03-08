Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.00

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 225308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Citigroup upgraded Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 203.38% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $56.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Similarweb by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Similarweb by 737.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

