Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

NYSE SKY opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

