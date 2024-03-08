Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

SDHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

