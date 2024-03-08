Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Smith Micro Software from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Smith Micro Software Price Performance
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
