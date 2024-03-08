Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

SRNE opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

