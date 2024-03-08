SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

SOUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $5.63 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

