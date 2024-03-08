SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 324.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. SouthState has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

