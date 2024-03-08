SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $304,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.32. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $128.30. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

