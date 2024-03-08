Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG opened at $4.05 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 102,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Further Reading

