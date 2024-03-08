Stacy L. Taylor Sells 13,381 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.4 %

ADPT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $500.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADPT

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.