Stacy L. Taylor Sells 13,381 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.4 %

ADPT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $500.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

