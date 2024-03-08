Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

SBUX stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.