Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after buying an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 483,248 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,076.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 102,469 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.