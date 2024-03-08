StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

