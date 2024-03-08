StockNews.com Downgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RC. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of RC stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

