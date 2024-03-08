StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.33 on Monday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MediciNova by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

