StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $934,443.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

