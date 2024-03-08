StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Novan Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,412.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
