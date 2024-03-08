StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
