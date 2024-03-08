StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

