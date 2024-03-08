StockNews.com Lowers Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Hold

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Conduent Stock Performance
Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of Conduent
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
