StockNews.com Lowers Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Hold

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,629,000 after buying an additional 48,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

