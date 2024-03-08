StockNews.com Lowers DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

Shares of DRD stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.