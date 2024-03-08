StockNews.com Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

