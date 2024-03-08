StockNews.com Upgrades Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
