StockNews.com Upgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Buy

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.33.

NYSE:CACI opened at $379.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.08. CACI International has a 1-year low of $275.79 and a 1-year high of $382.43.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

