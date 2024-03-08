StockNews.com Upgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to “Hold”

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,898,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 497,065 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.