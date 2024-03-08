Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $57.87. 2,206,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,595,668. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.