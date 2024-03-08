Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMQ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,055 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

