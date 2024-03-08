Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,810. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

