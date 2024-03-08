Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.34. 708,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,799. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

