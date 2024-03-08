Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BALL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $65.50.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

