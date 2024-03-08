Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 447.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 93,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

