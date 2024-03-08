Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.78. 568,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

