Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMO. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,473,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 28,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

