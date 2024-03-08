Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Tina M. Chang Acquires 500 Shares

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) Director Tina M. Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $12,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Strattec Security Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ STRT opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a PE ratio of 494.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.72. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Strattec Security Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 712,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 63.6% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.