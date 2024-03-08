Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Tina M. Chang Acquires 500 Shares

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) Director Tina M. Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $12,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Strattec Security Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ STRT opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 million, a PE ratio of 494.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.34.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.72. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $118.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
