Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 5.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.79. 721,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,072,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
