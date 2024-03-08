Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 5.5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.79. 721,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,072,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

About Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

