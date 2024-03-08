Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.91. 3,447,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 7,503,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 9.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $695.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after buying an additional 215,905 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after buying an additional 503,703 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Featured Stories

